How You Can Succeed With Facebook Marketing

Thanks to Facebook, anyone can get the word out about their company, big or small. Sadly, that means your competition is likely already there, marketing to the world. That said, they might not be doing it the best way possible, and this article will teach you how to do it better than they are.

The key to all marketing is to understand why you're doing it. What is your end goal? Once you have that figured out, you can more easily create a plan to bring in exactly who you want to turn from Facebook like into customer. So start brainstorming today - what are you marketing?

All content on your site should be easy to Like and Share on Facebook. It should also appear in shortened form with a link on your Facebook wall. If people are able to share your content with their followers, you'll find that your reach begins to expand exponentially, and so will your profits.

Add Facebook sharing buttons on your website. Most blog platforms will automatically integrate these elements but you can easily find the code needed to add these buttons by visiting your Facebook settings. These buttons are a great way to encourage your readers to share your content while reminding them about your Facebook campaign.

Try sending updates. Facebook Page Administrators can send messages to every person that "Likes" their page. When you have something valuable on your Facebook business page that your fans should know about, you can send them an update so that they're aware of it. Be prudent with how often you do this by only sending updates to fans when it's really important.

If you want to use Promoted Posts, do so only with your current fan base. When a non-fan sees "Promoted", they think it's a "Sponsored Ad" and tend not to click on it. Your current fans won't think that way as they already know who you are and what you do, and obviously like it.

Do not post so much on your Facebook page that people will begin to feel too saturated by you. You want to give them something to think about, so let a little space flow in between each posting. Facebook recommends new page owners post no more than once or twice a week.

Do not repost any pictures on Facebook that sensationalize tragedy. You may think there is nothing wrong with sharing a photo that insists people need to like it to show respect for a crime victim, but it is the total opposite. You will be looked at as someone that is trying to profit from the bad fortune of someone else.

Ask people in your fan base to comment on your recent product decisions. People like to get involved. There is no greater way to do this than letting your community get involved with the decision making process. For example, if you blog, try asking them what kinds of posts they would like to read.

Don't be afraid to promote yourself. You often here that it's bad to hard sell your products on social media, and that is true. But that doesn't mean that you shouldn't celebrate milestones and other big moments. People love feeling like a brand is personal, and milestones add to that feel. It's a human touch that really makes a difference.

Hold contests on Facebook. Holding contests and giving away fun prizes is a great way to get people to like your Facebook page. People love free prizes and it can help get you more followers. Set a date that your contest will end and only allow people who like your page to enter.

Stay as active as possible on your Facebook marketing campaign. No matter how brilliant and beautiful your profile page is, it's useless to your company if it's not generated any interest to people. Post frequently and have a lot of personality in your statements; speak directly to your audience with a purpose. Your campaign will be more successful if you do!

Like your customers back. Facebook is often a reciprocal community. You like someone, they notice you, and then they like you back. Don't just wait for someone to discover you. Look for your target audience and take the first step in liking them. That'll get you the introduction that you need.

Now that you've read this article, there's absolutely no reason for you to put off creating your Facebook page. As you've seen, Facebook isn't only essential to your marketing plan; it's also easy to get started with. So don't procrastinate; get online before your competitors grab all of your business.